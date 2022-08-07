Brighton won at Old Trafford for the first time in their history after an outstanding performance against Manchester United.

The visitors raced into a two-goal lead in the first half with two superbly constructed moves that were finished off by Pascal Gross.

After a flat first half United came into the game more in the second period, creating two good chances that were missed by Marcus Rashford.

The home side reduced the arrears with 20 minutes to go as an own goal from Alexis Mac Allister reduced the deficit, but Brighton held on for a deserved victory.

