Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was scathing of his team after a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Southampton.

The Blues fell to their second Premier League defeat of the season at St Mary's, leaving them behind Saints in the table and pointless away from home.

After a disjointed performance which saw his team surrender a lead for the third time in four matches, Tuchel did not hold back.

Immediately after the match, Tuchel spoke to BT Sport. He said: "We struggle with our focus and consistency. One thing goes against us and we struggle to find answers, we struggle to find out way back. It does not take a lot to beat us. This is what I don't like. It's something we need to understand as fast as possible and to change."

He continued, explaining that individual errors are to blame. "Lack of concentration is too high."

But it was in his post-match press conference that the German manager really let loose.

He said: "We are not tough enough to win these matches away... it is too easy to push us off the track, it is too easy to bully us. It is too easy to put us off balance, to beat us, to confuse us. It is too easy. It happened against Leeds. We need to understand why and find solutions. It is too easy to beat us."

Tuchel was not done. He continued: "Soft defending. What stops that? Pure mentality. Just toughen up as a team and show a different mentality. I don’t like to talk about it normally because you cannot prove it with data but it is like this."

He was particularly upset with his team's defending. He said: "One set-piece again. One sloppy defending again. Then we are off balance. We were not tough enough as a team to react or push it over the line for us."

He went on: "You can always lose football matches and I am humble enough to admit this, but in a match where you are in the lead there is no need to give away half chances. To have no answers in the second half was disappointing. We need to have answers, we need to step up and play a level higher if needed. We struggled to do this."

It was an uncharacteristic outburst from the Chelsea boss, but not for the first time this season. After Tottenham snatched a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel earned a one-match touchline suspension after clashing with Tottenham manager Antonio Conte.

