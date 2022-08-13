Manchester City - Bournemouth

Premier League / Matchday 2
Etihad Stadium / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/afc-bournemouth/teamcenter.shtml
Bournemouth
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Bournemouth jersey
Bournemouth
5-4-1
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Bournemouth jersey
Bournemouth
5-4-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
Bournemouth logo
Bournemouth jersey
Bournemouth
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester City

Bournemouth

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Tottenham HotspurTOT
11003
2
ArsenalARS
11003
2
BournemouthBOU
11003
2
Manchester CityMCI
11003
2
Newcastle UnitedNEW
11003
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Ten Hag 'convinced' Man Utd will have better squad by end of transfer window

10 minutes ago

Premier League

'It's a bit s*** to be honest' - Haaland disappointed not to score hat-trick in Man City's win

07/08/2022 at 20:26

Related matches

Aston Villa
-
-
Everton
13/08
Southampton
-
-
Leeds United
13/08
Arsenal
-
-
Leicester City
13/08
Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
-
Fulham
13/08

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Manchester City and Bournemouth with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 13 August 2022.

Catch the latest Manchester City and Bournemouth news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.