Manchester City - Brentford

Premier League / Matchday 16
Etihad Stadium / 12.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brentford/teamcenter.shtml
Brentford
Lineups

Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Brentford jersey
Brentford
5-3-2
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Brentford jersey
Brentford
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
Brentford logo
Brentford jersey
Brentford
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester City

Brentford

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
13111134
2
Manchester CityMCI
13102132
3
Newcastle UnitedNEW
1476127
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1482426
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
1372423
11
BrentfordBRE
1437416
Latest news

Premier League

Conte 'disappointed' at half-time booing from Spurs fans during Liverpool defeat

06/11/2022 at 22:35

Premier League

Ten Hag blasts Man Utd after Villa loss - 'Stupid, unnecessary, not acceptable'

06/11/2022 at 19:33

