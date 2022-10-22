Manchester City - Brighton & Hove Albion

Premier League / Matchday 13
Etihad Stadium / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brighton-and-hove-albion/teamcenter.shtml
Brighton & Hove Albion
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
3-4-3
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
Brighton & Hove Albion logo
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
1090127
2
Manchester CityMCI
1072123
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1172223
4
ChelseaCHE
1062220
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
1061319
8
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
1043315
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

‘I haven’t changed’ – Ronaldo has his say after Man Utd drop him for Chelsea match

16 hours ago

Premier League

Leicester move off bottom of table with win over Leeds to ease pressure on Rodgers

16 hours ago

Related matches

Nottingham Forest
-
-
Liverpool
22/10
Everton
-
-
Crystal Palace
22/10
Chelsea
-
-
Manchester United
22/10
Leeds United
-
-
Fulham
23/10

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 22 October 2022.

Catch the latest Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.