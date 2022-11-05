Manchester City - Fulham

Premier League / Matchday 15
Etihad Stadium / 05.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fulham/teamcenter.shtml
Fulham
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Fulham jersey
Fulham
4-5-1
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Fulham jersey
Fulham
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
Fulham logo
Fulham jersey
Fulham
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester City

Fulham

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
12101131
2
Manchester CityMCI
1292129
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1382326
4
Newcastle UnitedNEW
1366124
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
1272323
7
FulhamFUL
1354419
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Man Utd go fifth as Rashford's 100th goal secures win over West Ham

30/10/2022 at 22:14

Premier League

Nelson notches brace as Arsenal hit five to go top in style

30/10/2022 at 17:12

Related matches

Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion
05/11
Nottingham Forest
-
-
Brentford
05/11
Leeds United
-
-
Bournemouth
05/11
Everton
-
-
Leicester City
05/11

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Manchester City and Fulham with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 5 November 2022.

Catch the latest Manchester City and Fulham news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.