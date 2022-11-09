Manchester City have held talks over the possible signing of Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to a report.

To date, Liverpool have been the expected destination for Bellingham were he to move back to England, but the Daily Mail claim that the 19-year-old has been the subject of conversations among the City hierarchy.

No timeframe has been set for the deal, but the ex-Birmingham City tyro is widely expected to depart Signal Iduna Park before his contract expires in June 2025.

Some of Bellingham's finest displays in the last two seasons have come against City in the Champions League, and last month the club's boss Pep Guardiola lauded the youngster , who he has been able to see up close.

"He was 17 when he arrived [at Dortmund] but it was not just about his quality, how he was leading, his kicking, going to the referee," Guardiola said.

"This guy was something special in terms of his mentality. Now he is 19 and he is already one of the captains.

"The quality, everybody knows it. The whole package is really good."

Should Bellingham join the Citizens, he would form a mouthwatering link-up once again with Erling Haaland, who joined City from Dortmund last summer.

Bellingham, who has 17 caps for England, is arguably in the midst of his best career season to date, having scored nine times in just 21 matches, with two assists and even skippering Dortmund at his tender age.

Gareth Southgate is expected to name Bellingham in his Three Lions squad for the World Cup, and the 19-year-old's value could soar further should he perform strongly on the global stage.

The Daily Mail report that Real Madrid are also in the hunt for Bellingham.

