Roy Keane says Manchester United midfielders Fred and Scott McTominay are "not good enough" to start for the club.

United lost their opening game of the 2022-23 Premier League season 2-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford in Erik ten Hag's first league match in charge.

The former United captain credited the performance of Graham Potter's Brighton, who got both their goals through Pascal Gross, but believes his old side need to upgrade their midfield despite Christian Eriksen making his competitive debut there on Sunday.

"You were hoping for more from Manchester United but it was the same shortcomings out of possession," Keane said on Sky Sports.

"Not good enough - giving away poor goals. But credit to Brighton, they were outstanding.

"Fred and McTominay are not good enough. They won't get Manchester United back competing. We see it week in, week out. Not up to it.

"United had to gamble a bit in the second half and Eriksen is probably in a better position when he's dropping deep and picking up people but too little too late."

Keane insists that Ten Hag needs to be given time to implement his players and tactics, but believes the club's problems are still evident despite a change of manager.

He added: "There are huge issues there. It's a rebuilding job. He needs time.

"Really bad start from him today. Give him a chance and money. He's got to recruit. He mentioned before the game about the culture and there are issues upstairs at the club.

"There are more protests at the club from the supporters.

"Big, big problems at United."

