Manchester United - Brighton & Hove Albion

Premier League / Matchday 1
Old Trafford / 07.08.2022
Manchester United
Not started
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion
‘I am really happy he is here’ – Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insists he is “really happy” to have Cristiano Ronaldo in his squad ahead of the Red Devils’ opening Premier League match of the season against Brighton on Sunday. Ronaldo has been linked with several clubs this summer including Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid as he looks to play for a team who are in the Champions League.

Nigel Chiu
By
Nigel Chiu
Updated 05/08/2022 at 14:52 GMT
Lineups

Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-5-1
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
3-5-2
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-5-1
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester United logo
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
Brighton & Hove Albion logo
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester United

Brighton & Hove Albion

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
11003
2
FulhamFUL
11003
3
Aston VillaAVL
00000
3
BournemouthBOU
00000
3
BrentfordBRE
00000
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000
3
Manchester UnitedMUN
00000
