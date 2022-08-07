Manchester United - Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League / Matchday 1
Old Trafford / 07.08.2022
Advertisement
Ad
‘I am really happy he is here’ – Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insists he is “really happy” to have Cristiano Ronaldo in his squad ahead of the Red Devils’ opening Premier League match of the season against Brighton on Sunday. Ronaldo has been linked with several clubs this summer including Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid as he looks to play for a team who are in the Champions League.
Lineups
4-5-1
4-5-1
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
4
Wins
0
Draws
1
Wins
Recent matches
Manchester United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Advertisement
Ad