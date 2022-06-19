Manchester chief executive Richard Arnold admitted the club had 'burned through cash' in an expletive-ridden conversation with fans.

United have spent over £1 billion on players in the past nine years, with few trophies to show for it and no Premier League titles.

Last year the club finished trophyless and sixth, missing out on Champions League football.

Arnold was discussing the club's transfer policy with fans which was taped and leaked.

And he admitted the club had 'blown through money' recently.

“We spent a billion pounds on players. We have spent more than anyone in Europe," Arnold fired.

“I’m not thrilled where we are. It doesn’t sit easy with me and I worry how we get this sorted for the future. What’s happened is we have f*cking burned through cash.

“You can’t go to our training ground and say ‘show me where the £1 billion is because we haven’t spent money well historically. I’m not here to defend (chairman) Joel (Glazer). He must speak for himself.

“But you have taken the time to come here and make your views known - and I respect that. We’ve blown through an enormous amount of money.

“For this summer, the money manager and director of football (John Murtough) wants is there. For the future, for investing in a new stadium and a latest-and-greatest training ground we’ve got to do something. We’ve got to get investors in.

“I need that to do what I want for the club. I’ve got to have more cash now because no club in the world has the money to build a new stadium. You either borrow it or invest it. The money has got to come from somewhere.

“You might not like our current owners - I can’t help that. But if you want someone else to come in they will see that the fans love the team and that is positive.

“But last year was a f***ing nightmare. There was hate at every game.”

United have been heavily linked this summer with a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, another player who is expected to cost in excess of £50m

But Arnold did ask fans to trust the judgment of new boss Erik ten Hag and implied money was not an obstacle.

"Money is not a consideration on who we want. The manager wants him (De Jong) and they have actually done the work. He's a great player," he added.

"Is it 100 or 200 [million]? I don't know. Get who you f*cking want. Do you want me buying the players? Does that not ring a bell?"

