Manchester United have been charged with failing to control their players during their 0-0 draw with Newcastle at Old Trafford on Sunday.

United's players reacted angrily after referee Craig Pawson disallowed a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo dispossessed Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope and tapped the ball into an empty net as he believed Fabian Schar had taken a free-kick by rolling the ball to his team-mate.

Referee Pawson disallowed the goal and booked Ronaldo for his angry reaction to the decision. United have now been charged for the incident.

The FA charge said: "It's alleged that Manchester United failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 49th minute of this match, and the club has until Thursday to respond."

United manager Erik ten Hag confronted Pawson at the final whistle and told reporters after the match: "I don't have a comment. Everyone has seen it."

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe believed Schar simply passed the ball to Pope so that he could take the kick and that the set-piece had not actually begun.

"It was clear Fabian wasn't taking the kick and he was allowing Nick to do it," he said.

"Nick was waiting to deliver the free-kick. That would have been a very, very difficult decision to swallow."

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher thought Pawson's decision was the correct one.

He said: "The referee has given offside, that is why they are waiting. But Schar has rolled the ball back to Pope to take the free-kick from where he is and that is what the referee is saying to the Manchester United players.

"I think the fact the play was so delayed before Ronaldo nipped in to take the ball tells you everything.

"The referee's arm is up all the way which is indicating that he is waiting for that free-kick to be taken. I think you would have more of an argument if that was given as a goal."

