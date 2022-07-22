Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has shot down speculation that winger Antony could join Manchester United, insisting that no more big-name players will leave the Dutch champions this summer.

The Brazilian is a rumoured target for Schreuder’s predecessor Erik ten Hag, as he looks to shape the Red Devils squad in his image ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, Ten Hag’s successor Schreuder dismissed the links in an interview with ESPN Netherlands on Friday.

“I really think he will stay," Schreuder said.

"Of course, we have sold a lot of players now. That has not happened in recent years.

"We have also bought players. But we have sold so many players that I assume nobody will leave."

Ajax have also had a busy summer, bringing in the likes of winger Steven Bergwijn from Tottenham, defender Calvin Bassey from Rangers and RB Leipzig striker Brian Brobbey.

However, they lost a trio of influential players in Martinez, Sebastien Haller and Ryan Gravenberch – the latter two joining Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich respectively – and Schreuder was asked if a deadline has been by which players must be sold.

"No, we did not discuss that. But we do talk to each other daily,” he said.

"I assume that no one is leaving. If we sell one more key player, it wouldn't be good for us."

Antony scored 12 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions under Ten Hag last season as Ajax won the Eredivisie title.

The 22-year-old has been in Amsterdam since signing from Sao Paulo in July 2020 and has racked up nine Brazil caps since making his full international debut in October last year.

Manchester United are currently on a pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, and face Aston Villa in a friendly match in Perth on Saturday.

They kick off their Premier League campaign at home to Brighton on August 7, when Ten Hag will make his competitive bow.

