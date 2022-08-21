Manchester United have agreed a deal with Marseille over a loan deal for defender Eric Bailly, according to reports.

Bailly has slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford after the arrival of Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in recent years, and he now has the chance to discuss personal terms before a move is finalised.

Various journalists report that United will loan the 28-year-old Ivory Coast international out for a season, with an obligation to buy should Marseille qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Bailly joined United in 2016 as one of Jose Mourinho’s first transfer window signings, and he played 38 times in an impressive first season following his transfer from Villarreal.

That season proved to be a high point in his time at United, and he never exceeded the 25 league appearances that campaign as he struggled for form and fitness.

The player has yet to make a competitive appearance for new manager Erik ten Hag, and the club have seen a number of first team players such as Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard leave earlier in the summer.

Phil Jones is also reportedly available for transfer but may remain now that Bailly looks set to leave.

