Police have arrested Mason Greenwood and opened enquiries after the Manchester United forward allegedly breached bail conditions.

The BBC reports that the arrest was made at Greenwood’s home in Bowdon, Greater Manchester, on Saturday.

Ad

A statement from the Greater Manchester Police said they were “aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday".

Premier League Greenwood dropped by Nike after arrest and bail 07/02/2022 AT 16:01

Greenwood was also questioned on suspicion of making threats to kill but is yet to be charged, and his bail was extended in June.

The allegations led United to quickly suspend the forward until further notice at the start of the year.

He was also removed from EA Sports’ FIFA game, while Nike ended their sponsorship deal with him.

Greenwood came through the youth sector at Old Trafford and made 129 appearances for the first team before his suspension, scoring 35 goals.

Premier League Greenwood released on bail pending further investigation 02/02/2022 AT 10:53