Manchester United - Leeds United

Premier League / Matchday 8
Old Trafford / 18.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-united/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
Postponed
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leeds-united/teamcenter.shtml
Leeds United
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester United logo
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
Leeds United logo
Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
3

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester United

Leeds United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
752017
2
ArsenalARS
650115
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
642014
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
641113
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
640212
10
Leeds UnitedLEE
62228
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Haaland brilliant again as City cruise to win at 10-man Wolves

19 minutes ago

Premier League

'He will never be a problem' - Conte has faith that ‘angry’ Son will end goal drought

3 hours ago

Related matches

Brighton & Hove Albion
-
-
Crystal Palace
Postponed
Newcastle United
-
-
Bournemouth
15:00
Tottenham Hotspur
-
-
Leicester City
17:30
Brentford
-
-
Arsenal
18/09

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Manchester United and Leeds United with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 18 September 2022.

Catch the latest Manchester United and Leeds United news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.