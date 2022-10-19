Manchester United - Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League / Matchday 12
Old Trafford / 19.10.2022
Manchester United
Not started
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester United logo
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur logo
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
1090127
2
Manchester CityMCI
1072123
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1072123
4
ChelseaCHE
961219
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
951316
