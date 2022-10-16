Cristiano Ronaldo had two goals disallowed as Manchester United were held to a 0-0 by Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

The Magpies created more chances in an entertaining first-half with Joelinton hitting the woodwork twice with headers in the space of a few seconds while Callum Wilson had a strong penalty shout when he was tripped by Raphael Varane.

Ad

Erik ten Hag, who started Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Fred, saw his side eventually find their rhythm and Antony forced Nick Pope into a fine save.

Premier League Opinion: Newcastle have learned the lessons of the Glazers' Man Utd disaster YESTERDAY AT 13:05

Ronaldo had two goals disallowed in the space of a minute in a bizarre start to the second half. The Portuguese forward was correctly ruled offside for the first incident.

He was then penalised for nicking the ball off Nick Pope following a Magpies free-kick and putting the ball into an empty net but the referee controversially ruled the ball was still dead.

And Ten Hag's mood towards the officials would not have improved after Sancho was denied a penalty after appearing to be fouled by Sean Longstaff.

Marcus Rashford was brought on for Ronaldo for the final 20 minutes, and missed a sitter in stoppage time with a header from close range, while Eddie Howe brought on Joe Willock, Matt Targett and Chris Wood but it failed to yield a goal.

The result means United remain fifth in the Premier league table, one place above the Magpies.

TALKING POINT:

Should Ronaldo's goal have stood?

Schar rolled the ball back to Pope who stood there thinking the ball was dead, which allowed Ronaldo to take it off him and score. Referee Craig Pawson said the ball was dead and had already blown to say the free-kick hadn't been taken. All very messy and United certainly had a strong case for a goal.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Sven Botman (Newcastle): The centre-back was part of a well oiled defensive machine. The Dutchman has formed a good partnership with Dan Burn and they handled the pace of Sancho and Antony impressively as well as the aerial ability of Ronaldo, who was surprisingly subbed off.

PLAYER RATINGS

MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea 6, Shaw 6, Dalot 6, Varane 7, Martinez 7, Fred 5, Casemiro 5, Sancho 7, Antony 7, Fernandes 6, Ronaldo 7. Subs: Rashford 4.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope 7, Trippier 8, Burn 8, Botman 7, Schar 6, Longstaff 6, Joelinton 6, Guimaraes 6, Murphy 5, Almiron 5, Wilson 6. Subs: Fraser 5, Willock n/a, Targett n/a, Wood n/a, Lascelles n/a.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

23 - CLOSE! Joelinton wins a freekick 25 yards out after a darting run and being brought down by Fred. The effort from Trippier is blocked by the wall, its back in and Joelinton's header hits the bar and then the rebound hits the post!

38' - GOOD SAVE! Fernandes begins the move with a lovely chipped pass, Antony's shot is saved by Pope.

48' - DISALLOWED GOAL!Sancho finds Ronaldo through on goal who puts it into the net but a flag is raised for offside.

49' - ANOTHER DISALLOWED GOAL FOR UNITED! Schar plays a freekick back to Pope, who doesnt touch it, Ronaldo pokes it home. No goal given and the Portuguese forward is booked. The ref says the ball was not live.

88' -WHAT A MISS! Rashford rounds the keeper, lays it to Fred who puts it wide eight yards out from a tight angle under pressure from Schar.

90'+4 - WHAT A MISS! From Casemiro's cross, an unmarked Rashford from 4 yards somehow puts it wide. Oh dear.

KEY STAT

Newcastle have won at Old Trafford just once in the past 50 years, back in 2013 under Alan Pardew.

Premier League Man Utd’s Greenwood charged with attempted rape YESTERDAY AT 11:48