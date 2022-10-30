Manchester United - West Ham United

Premier League / Matchday 14
Old Trafford / 30.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-united/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-ham-united/teamcenter.shtml
West Ham United
Lineups

Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-5-1
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
4-4-2
Manchester United
Manchester United
4-5-1
West Ham United
West Ham United
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester United logo
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
West Ham United logo
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester United

West Ham United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
1292129
2
ArsenalARS
1191128
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1382326
4
Newcastle UnitedNEW
1366124
5
ChelseaCHE
1263321
6
Manchester UnitedMUN
1162320
12
West Ham UnitedWHU
1242614
