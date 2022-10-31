Marcus Rashford admitted he often wasn’t in the "right headspace" last season after continuing his resurgent form with his 100th goal for Manchester United.

It was a landmark goal for Rashford as he became only the 22nd player to reach a century for Manchester United.

It was also Rashford’s seventh goal of the season, which is two more than he managed in 2021/22, when his future at the club came under scrutiny.

"It's a complete different energy around the club and the training ground," Rashford told Sky Sports after the win over West Ham.

"That puts me in a better headspace and I just feel really motivated now. That's the area I was struggling in.

"I was struggling at times with more mental things. It wasn't really my own performance but other things off the pitch. That's the biggest difference from last season.

"I get that it's your job to speak about what happens on the pitch but for the players we have to get into the right headspace for every game.

"Too often last season, I wasn't in the right headspace for games. I wasn't surprised by some of the stuff that was happening."

The England international, who has turned 25 the day after the win, added: “It’s obviously a fantastic moment for me, something I've been looking forward to doing, so I'm really happy.

“But I'm just looking to keep pushing on now, keep progressing.”

Rashford’s form this season looks to be improving at the right time as he bids for a starting role for England at the Qatar World Cup.

England manager Gareth Southgate was in the stands to see Rashford net against West Ham.

Rashford is a United academy graduate and the club have now featured a homegrown player in every matchday squad for 85 years.

"I think we make a great goal," said United manager Erik ten Hag.

"It was magnificent, the pass from Christian Eriksen and then the header was really a hammer from Marcus Rashford.

"It's so great as it's a player out of the academy scoring his 100th goal and the 85th anniversary today.

"He's really representing the work of Manchester United, and it values the good work that the academy is doing. And Marcus Rashford, tomorrow is his 25th birthday as well. A great present I would say!"

