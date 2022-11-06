Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted his team are in contention for the Premier League title following their 1-0 win at Chelsea , whilst warning that the season ahead is a "long marathon".

The Gunners continue to pass the tests put in front of them this term, and their three points at Stamford Bridge showed many of the hallmarks of potential champions, digging out a single goal and holding firm at the other end.

They now have just the one game remaining before the break for the World Cup - a trip to Wolves next Saturday.

Speaking afterwards, Arteta said: "We are [in contention for the title] today. But in football, today and tomorrow is a very different. So let’s enjoy time.

"Just look at the last six years, what Manchester City have done. With the best manager in the world, the best team in the world. They have shown it consistently in every single competition. We have to be very, very respectful of that. We are getting much better as a team and competing much better.

"[This was a] big win for us. It’s another step for us I think. To come here against a top opponent, top world-class players all over the pitch, dominate the game and actually win it is very meaningful.

"Hopefully it will give the boys even more belief. We are a young team, but we showed a lot maturity today, a lot of composure, a lot courage to play on this stage the way we have played.

"That’s easy to say but actually very difficult to do. I think the boys were absolutely phenomenal today."

Of the 13-point gap now between his side and Chelsea after just 13 league games, Arteta was cautious of how the season can still develop.

He said: "That [the gap] is very unusual and we need to make the most of it.

"We had a really good start obviously we are still very early in the season and we have to maintain that, but it is going to be a long, long marathon."

For Chelsea boss Graham Potter the emotions were of a different flavour, and he had to bat off a number of questions about his team's direction following a run of four Premier League games without a win.

He said: "We’re not in a fantastic moment and in the end, as much as it’s not nice to say, I think Arsenal deserved to win the game and were the better team overall. We have to take that and use it as motivation to improve.”

"It's not for me to say [whether Chelsea fans need to be patient], it is up to you guys to make the assessments. A lot has happened. I've had a lot to deal with.

"I am sure if you look at the Arsenal story and where they are now from one year ago that there's a difference. I am sure at times Mikel got pelters and that's how it is - that's the job and life and we have to deal with that."

