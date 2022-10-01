Mikel Arteta has played down his Arsenal side’s chances of winning the Premier League following a great start to the season.

The Gunners have won seven of their eight games to top the table, the 3-1 defeat to Manchester United last month the only time they have dropped points this season.

Arsenal were dominant from the first whistle and produced an outstanding display to down their fierce rivals Tottenham on Saturday , a result that will catch the eye across the nation.

But there have been false dawns before and Arteta is keen not to raise hopes of the club’s supporters.

"It's great, looking at it and seeing the club in this position gives you a great feeling, obviously,” he said in his post-match press conference.

“But we are focused, it is a really humble and hungry team, we know where we are, that we've done nothing yet and that we still need to improve and that's the direction we are taking.”

On whether Arsenal are genuine title contenders, he said: "I leave that to you guys, honestly.

"We're just at the start and we are really happy with where we are and understanding that you cannot control... because emotion is related and the table says what it says but it's not something we will look at, to be fair.”

Arteta was keen to emphasise how the mentality has now changed since their last derby match in May when Arsenal lost 3-0, a result that ultimately cost the Gunners a place in the top-four.

"For me the message is to the players and everybody here at the club that we are able to play at this level against this kind of opponent.

"That should give them confidence and belief."

