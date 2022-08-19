Nottingham Forest have signed Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves for a club-record fee which could rise to £42.5m.

Gibbs-White has penned a five-year deal that will initially cost £25m, plus a further 17.5m in add-ons.

Ad

Forest have been chasing the midfielder, who is their 16th signing in this transfer window, all summer.

Transfers Nottingham Forest to smash club transfer record on Gibbs-White for £42.5m - reports 19 HOURS AGO

He will be reunited with manager Steve Cooper, who he worked with at Swansea when he was on loan in the 2020-21 season.

The 22-year-old was also part of Cooper’s side that won the FIFA U17 World Cup.

Last year, Gibbs-White was one of the standout performers in the Championship last season during his loan spell at Sheffield United, where The Blades reached the play-off semi-finals, only to be beaten by Forest.

‘Hardest decision of my life’ – Gibbs-White

Gibbs-White joined Wolves’ academy at the age of eight, making his senior team debut at 16 years old.

He has had loan spells at Swansea and Sheffield United, but he says that “Wolves has been his whole life”.

“This has been the hardest decision of my life,” said Gibbs-White. “But one I felt I had to take at this stage of my career.

“It hurts to leave but it’s time to take on a new challenge. I’ll always be a Wolves fan and watch out for our results on matchdays.

“I want to wish everyone all the best for the future and hope to see you all soon.”

Nottingham Forest’s expensive transfer window

Forest have spent £145.5m on new signings this summer, the second highest figure for a team in the Premier League.

Only Chelsea have spent more on £176.5m as Forest have laid down a big marker to stay in the Premier League for a second consecutive season.

Taiwo Awoniyi - Union Berlin, £17.5m

Neco Williams - Liverpool, £17m

Orel Mangala - Stuttgart, £12.6m

Moussa Niakhate - Mainz, £12.8m

Giulian Biancone - Troyes, £5m

Remo Freuler - Atalanta, £7.6m

Omar Richards - Bayern Munich, £8.5m

Lewis O'Brien - Huddersfield, £5.31m

Harry Toffolo - Huddersfield, £5.31m

Brandon Aguilera - LD Alajuelense, £855,000

Jesse Lingard - Manchester United, free

Cheikhou Kouyate - Crystal Palace, free

Wayne Hennessey - Burnley, free

Dean Henderson - Manchester United, loan

Emmanuel Dennis - Watford, £20m

Morgan Gibbs-White - Wolves, £42.5m

They beat West Ham 1-0 last weekend to win their first Premier League match since 1999, after losing their opening game of the season to Newcastle.

Forest travel to Goodison Park to face Everton on Saturday.

Premier League Awoniyi grabs winner as Forest clinch victory over West Ham at City Ground 14/08/2022 AT 12:23