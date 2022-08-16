Nacho Monreal has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.

The Spain international won three FA Cups with Arsenal during a nine-year spell at the club in which he made 251 appearances.

He left Arsenal for Real Sociedad in 2019 and won the Copa del Rey with the La Liga side, but missed the entire 2021-22 season after suffering a knee injury.

And while Monreal admitted his knee had forced him out of the game, he remained stoic in his decision to retire.

"My knee sends me a message... loud and clear; I cannot continue," he wrote on Instagram.

"Do I get mad? NO! I listen to it and accept the situation and thank it for everything."

Monreal also played with Osasuna and Malaga at the start of his career before moving to the Premier League, and made 22 appearances for Spain.

