Newcastle United - Aston Villa

Premier League / Matchday 14
St James' Park / 29.10.2022
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
Not started
-
-
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Lineups

Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
4-3-3
Aston Villa jersey
Aston Villa
4-5-1
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
4-3-3
Aston Villa jersey
Aston Villa
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Newcastle United logo
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
Aston Villa logo
Aston Villa jersey
Aston Villa
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Newcastle United

Aston Villa

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
1191128
2
Manchester CityMCI
1182126
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1272323
4
Newcastle UnitedNEW
1256121
5
ChelseaCHE
1163221
15
Aston VillaAVL
1233612
