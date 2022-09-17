Newcastle United - Bournemouth

Premier League / Matchday 8
St James' Park / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/newcastle-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
Newcastle United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/afc-bournemouth/teamcenter.shtml
Bournemouth
Lineups

Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
4-3-3
Bournemouth jersey
Bournemouth
4-3-3
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
4-3-3
Bournemouth jersey
Bournemouth
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Newcastle United logo
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
Bournemouth logo
Bournemouth jersey
Bournemouth
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Newcastle United

Bournemouth

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
650115
2
Manchester CityMCI
642014
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
642014
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
641113
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
640212
11
Newcastle UnitedNEW
61417
13
BournemouthBOU
62137
