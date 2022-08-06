Newcastle United - Nottingham Forest

Premier League / Matchday 1
St James' Park / 06.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/newcastle-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
Newcastle United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nottingham-forest/teamcenter.shtml
Nottingham Forest
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
4-3-3
Nottingham Forest
3-5-2
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
4-3-3
Nottingham Forest
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Newcastle United logo
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest logo
Nottingham Forest
1

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
00000
1
Aston VillaAVL
00000
1
BournemouthBOU
00000
1
BrentfordBRE
00000
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000
1
Newcastle UnitedNEW
00000
1
Nottingham ForestNOT
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Crystal Palace
-
-
Arsenal
20:00
Fulham
-
-
Liverpool
06/08
Leeds United
-
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers
06/08
Bournemouth
-
-
Aston Villa
06/08

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 6 August 2022.

Catch the latest Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.