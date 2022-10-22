Manchester United are happy to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave on a free transfer – but there are currently no offers on the table for the 37-year-old, according to reports.

According to ESPN , United have been willing to offload the Portugal star since he made it clear that he wanted to leave the club in the summer.

Ronaldo has made just two starts in the Premier League so far this season and caused controversy when he stormed out of Old Trafford during the 2-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday.

Reports suggest that Ronaldo refused to enter the fray when told to. As a result, he has been dropped from the squad that will play Chelsea on Saturday.

The report states that United have not sought a fee for the player in the hope that another club would be prepared to take on his £500,000-a-week contract.

There is some interest from Saudi Arabian team Al-Hilal, but United have yet to receive an official enquiry about Ronaldo.

ESPN claim there is a hope within Old Trafford that clubs could emerge as potential options for Ronaldo if he enjoys a productive World Cup with Portugal in Qatar next month.

With his contract due to expire in the summer, there is also the possibility of Ronaldo being loaned out in January should another club be willing to agree a deal to pay a proportion of his wages.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Ten Hag looked to set the record straight when asked if he thought Ronaldo would stay at Old Trafford for the rest of the campaign, and if that was what he wanted.

"Both," Ten Hag said.

“As we said in the statement, Cristiano remains an important part of the squad and I count on him for the rest of the season. We want to fulfil our ambitions."

Ronaldo arrives for training to begin first team exile after tunnel incident

