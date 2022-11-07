Liverpool sale not imminent

The Athletic’s report claiming Liverpool are up for sale has dominated the back pages of the British newspapers. A statement from Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) claimed they would “consider new shareholders”, pouring cold water on the prospect they will be sold any time soon. Sources told the i that the desire to find potential investors is “about establishing interest and a possible price point”, with experts predicting the club could cost £4bn to buy from FSG. The Guardian back this up, stating FSG are at an “exploratory step” of the process.

Ad

Champions League ‘It’s proper Champions League’ - Klopp ‘excited’ as Liverpool draw Real Madrid 2 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: The news was naturally worth the headlines, but eventually the prospect of Liverpool being up for sale went from boiling point and eventually simmered down to the fact they are seemingly just looking for investors – for now. Nevertheless, it has raised the prospect that FSG’s days are numbered, meaning it is a story that might not go away for quite some time.

**

Who could buy Liverpool?

Despite the fact FSG have stated they are only open to new shareholders, that has not prevented newspapers from speculating who could eventually take over from FSG. The Mirror claims that RedBird Capital Partners are early favourites, given they already own a 10 per cent stake after putting down £538m last year. The news of a possible sale also opens up the prospect of offers from the Middle East, with Liverpool said to have rejected a £3bn offer last year, while former Liverpool chairman Sir Martin Broughton is also named. He tried to buy Chelsea earlier this year.

Paper Round’s view: Speculation, speculation, speculation, but you can hardly blame the Mirror, as Liverpool fans will have been prompted into considering who could be their new owners given Monday’s news. It could be a year away, it could be 10 or more, but FSG will have to eventually ask themselves who they are willing to hand the keys to. As we’ve seen, state investment goes far beyond that of the billionaires owning other clubs, but that of course comes with its own complications. Let’s see how it all unfolds.

**

Hazard for £17m?

Aston Villa and Newcastle remain on “red alert” regarding Eden Hazard’s potential availability, the Daily Mail reports . With Real Madrid willing to cut ties with their £89m signing from three years ago, a Premier League return has been mooted for the former Chelsea forward, whose spell in Spain has been blighted by injuries. He could even leave on loan in January, although there is talk any deal would include an obligation to buy of just £17m.

Paper Round’s view: Seeing Villa linked with Hazard just gives off strong Philippe Coutinho vibes, so you would think they will swerve this one when push comes to shove, and perhaps Newcastle too. Hazard has obviously not had the best of luck given his injury history, and so any prospective club would surely want to loan him first without the obligation to buy.

**

Liverpool eye back-up keeper

Liverpool are looking at the prospect of signing Hannover goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler, BILD reports . The 33-year-old has two Premier League spells under his belt at Manchester United and Leicester, and now the Hannover No. 1 – who has played all their Bundesliga 2 games so far this season – could move to Merseyside.

Paper Round’s view: Zieler is deemed an attractive squad option given he counts as a homegrown player after his time at United, but the shotstopper will be asking himself whether he wants to give up regular football for what would likely be a bigger wage. Often that answer is yes.

Premier League FSG put Liverpool up for sale and 'inviting offers' - report 10 HOURS AGO