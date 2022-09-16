Fulham continued their fine start to the Premier League season with a thrilling 3-2 victory over fellow promoted side Nottingham Forest.

For the home side, however, it was a second home defeat in row by the same scoreline having lost to Bournemouth last time out.

Ad

Added disappointment for manager Steve Cooper will come from the fact Forest have led in both games, only to throw the points away.

Premier League Kane scores as Spurs secure London derby win over Fulham 03/09/2022 AT 13:53

Taiwo Awoniyi opened the scoring with his second goal for the Reds since his summer move from Union Berlin, heading home from close range.

Hanging on to their lead until the break, Forest had their sights set on what would have been just their second win of the season.

However, a frantic five-minute spell not long into the second half saw the visitors turn the game on its head.

Tosin Adarabioyo headed in an equaliser on 55 minutes and before Forest had time to adjust, Joao Palhinha’s screamer two minutes later put Fulham in front.

Harrison Reed swept home a third just before the hour mark to leave the home fans stunned.

Cooper introduced former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard from the bench and the 29-year-old played a key role to spark an attempted comeback, as his fine play led to fellow sub Lewis O'Brien reducing the deficit.

Despite the goal setting up a nervy ending, Marco Silva’s Fulham were able to hang on to make it 11 points from their opening seven games and temporarily moving the Whites up to seventh in the Premier League table ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures.

Forest remain second bottom and could prop up the table should Leicester pick up an unlikely win away to Tottenham on Saturday.

Premier League Haaland hits another hat-trick as Man City crush Forest 31/08/2022 AT 17:38