Jesse Lingard has joined Nottingham Forest as a free agent after signing a one-year deal.

The move follows the 29-year-old’s Manchester United departure after his contract at Old Trafford expired at the end of June.

The midfielder signed a contract with Steve Cooper’s side on Thursday, and will travel to Germany with the squad on Friday for a pre-season friendly against Union Berlin on Saturday.

Lingard came through the youth ranks at Manchester United and went on to make 232 senior appearances for the club.

He has also represented Leicester City, Birmingham City, Brighton and Hove Albion, Derby County, and most recently West Ham United on loan.

He reportedly received offers from clubs in the UK and overseas, but his preference was always to remain in the Premier League.

West Ham were one of the clubs interested in signing Lingard after the England international spent a successful loan spell at the London Stadium during the second half of the 2021/22 season.

He is the second player with Manchester United links to join Nottingham Forest this summer after Dean Henderson completed a season-long loan deal earlier in the transfer window.

