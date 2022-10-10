Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa

Premier League / Matchday 10
City Ground / 10.10.2022
Nottingham Forest
Not started
-
-
Aston Villa
Lineups

Nottingham Forest jersey
Nottingham Forest
4-5-1
Aston Villa jersey
Aston Villa
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nottingham Forest logo
Nottingham Forest jersey
Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa logo
Aston Villa jersey
Aston Villa
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
980124
2
Manchester CityMCI
972023
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
962120
4
ChelseaCHE
851216
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
850315
16
Aston VillaAVL
82248
20
Nottingham ForestNOT
81164
