Nottingham Forest - Brentford

Premier League / Matchday 15
City Ground / 05.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nottingham-forest/teamcenter.shtml
Nottingham Forest
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brentford/teamcenter.shtml
Brentford
Lineups

Nottingham Forest jersey
Nottingham Forest
4-3-3
Brentford jersey
Brentford
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nottingham Forest logo
Nottingham Forest jersey
Nottingham Forest
Brentford logo
Brentford jersey
Brentford
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Nottingham Forest

Brentford

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
12101131
2
Manchester CityMCI
1292129
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1382326
4
Newcastle UnitedNEW
1366124
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
1272323
11
BrentfordBRE
1336415
20
Nottingham ForestNOT
132389
