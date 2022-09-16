Nottingham Forest - Fulham

Premier League / Matchday 8
City Ground / 16.09.2022
Nottingham Forest
Not started
-
-
Fulham
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nottingham Forest logo
Nottingham Forest jersey
Nottingham Forest
Fulham logo
Fulham jersey
Fulham
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Nottingham Forest

Fulham

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
650115
2
Manchester CityMCI
642014
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
642014
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
641113
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
640212
10
FulhamFUL
62228
19
Nottingham ForestNOT
61144
