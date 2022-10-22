Nottingham Forest - Liverpool

Premier League / Matchday 13
City Ground / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nottingham-forest/teamcenter.shtml
Nottingham Forest
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
Lineups

Nottingham Forest jersey
Nottingham Forest
4-3-3
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nottingham Forest logo
Nottingham Forest jersey
Nottingham Forest
Liverpool logo
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Nottingham Forest

Liverpool

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
1090127
2
Manchester CityMCI
1072123
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1172223
4
ChelseaCHE
1062220
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
1061319
7
LiverpoolLIV
1044216
20
Nottingham ForestNOT
111376
