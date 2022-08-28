Nottingham Forest - Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League / Matchday 4
City Ground / 28.08.2022
Nottingham Forest
Not started
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur
Lineups

Nottingham Forest jersey
Nottingham Forest
3-5-2
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3
Nottingham Forest jersey
Nottingham Forest
3-5-2
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3

Statistics

Recent matches

Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Hotspur

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
431010
2
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
431010
3
ArsenalARS
33009
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
32107
5
Leeds UnitedLEE
42117
12
Nottingham ForestNOT
31114
