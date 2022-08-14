Nottingham Forest - West Ham United

Premier League / Matchday 2
City Ground / 14.08.2022
Nottingham Forest
Not started
-
-
West Ham United
Lineups

Nottingham Forest jersey
Nottingham Forest
3-5-2
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
4-5-1
Nottingham Forest jersey
Nottingham Forest
3-5-2
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nottingham Forest logo
Nottingham Forest jersey
Nottingham Forest
West Ham United logo
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Nottingham Forest

West Ham United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Tottenham HotspurTOT
11003
2
ArsenalARS
11003
2
BournemouthBOU
11003
2
Manchester CityMCI
11003
2
Newcastle UnitedNEW
11003
16
Nottingham ForestNOT
10010
16
West Ham UnitedWHU
10010
Latest news

Premier League

'In perfect condition' - Arteta refuses to discuss Tierney to Man City speculation

13 hours ago

Premier League

Ten Hag 'convinced' Man Utd will have better squad by end of transfer window

9 hours ago

