Wolves are in talks with former boss Nuno Espirito Santo over a return to the club just 17 months after leaving, according to reports.

The club sacked manager Bruno Lage at the beginning of October after a woeful start to the season, and Nuno is understood to be on a shortlist of successors with discussions ongoing with his representatives.

Nuno signed a two-year deal with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad in July, and while getting him out of his contract is understood to be a sticking point, both sides are willing to discuss options, according to The Athletic and football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi has already interviewed another former coach, Rob Edwards, this week, while former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui turned down the club due to family reasons.

And so with few obvious candidates to replace Lage, Nuno is in the frame for a remarkable return.

What's more, the 48-year-old enjoyed a largely successful spell at the club with consecutive seventh-placed finishes and he boasts the best win percentage of any manager in Wolves' history, but an indifferent end to his tenure in 2021 saw him sacked by the club.

Many of the players Nuno brought to Wolves remain at the club. According to The Athletic, Nuno still watches their matches and remains connected to the city.

Wolves have won just one of their nine opening Premier League matches this season, and are in the relegation zone on six points.

