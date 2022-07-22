Arsenal have signed defender Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City on a four-year deal for a reported fee of £30m plus £2m in add-ons.

Zinchenko won four Premier League titles with City after joining Pep Guardiola’s squad in 2016.

The Ukrainian was largely used as a left-back at City and spent most of last season on the substitutes’ bench with Joao Cancelo being favoured in that position.

He made 15 league appearances and can cover a variety of positions including central midfield.

Arsenal have been keen to sign a left-sided defender this transfer window and initially targeted Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez.

However, Martinez is set to join Manchester United which forced the Gunners to turn their attention to Zinchenko.

The 25-year-old will be reunited with Mikel Arteta, after the pair worked together when the Spaniard was Guardiola’s assistant at City between 2016 and 2019.

Technical Director Edu said: “I'm very pleased to see how we're working as a team here in the club. We put a plan together early and Oleksandr Zinchenko was a main focus on our list. We’re pleased to have Alex with us now because he has the attributes which I’m sure are going to put our squad at a different level.”

Arteta added: “We’re so happy Alex has joined us. He’s a player that I personally know really well and continued to follow him after my time at Manchester City. Alex is a high quality player who will give us options and versatility. It's not only about the positions he can play but as well, the versatility he will give us in attack and defence. Alex is a person with great human qualities and character, and I’m delighted that everyone has made this huge effort to bring Alex to the club.”

Arsenal have had a very busy summer, also signing Gabriel Jesus from City for £47million to strengthen their forward options.

Marquinhos and Matt Turner have also joined the North London side, plus Fabio Viera from Porto for a fee of £31.5m.

