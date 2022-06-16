Paul Pogba claims he was offered "nothing" by Manchester United in order to keep him at Old Trafford.

He cost a then-world record £89m when he rejoined United in 2016.

In a preview of ‘The Pogmentary’ - seen by The Athletic - Pogba has a revealing conversation with his late agent Mino Raiola regarding his future.

"They absolutely want you to stay. For me, the offer doesn’t reflect that," Raiola said.

"I told them, ‘If you want him to stay, don’t make that offer’. I will make them understand that if they really want you to stay and they want to build a project around you, this time they have to act differently and put the money on the table.”

In the clip, Pogba replies: “They’re bluffing. How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing? Never seen that.”

The 29-year-old’s comments come despite the hierarchy at the club reportedly providing two contract offers worth around £300,000-a-week.

The behind-the-scenes documentary showing Pogba’s life will be released on Friday.

In another preview scene, Pogba underlines his unhappy relationship with Manchester United.

“My thought process is to show Manchester that they made a mistake in waiting to give me a contract,” Pogba says.

“And to show other clubs that Manchester had made a mistake in not offering me a contract.”

