Pep Guardiola has shared his assessment of Phil Foden and why he has opted to have the England international start on the bench in Manchester City's last three Premier League matches.

Foden has been named by Guardiola in City's starting XI against Brentford, making it his first start in the domestic league since the defending champions played against Liverpool on October 16th.

Since then, Foden has only made sub appearances in the Premier League, coming on in the 62nd minute against Brighton, the 77th minute against Leicester City, and the 64th minute against Fulham.

When asked by BT Sport's Peter Crouch if Foden had been starting on the bench due to him needing a rest, Guardiola said: "No. The players are not stupid. They have to perform well.

"Phil always plays [well], but sometimes Jack [Grealish] is also playing well, and Riyad [Mahrez] is back... Bernardo [Silva] always gives us special things.

"No special reason [for dropping him to the bench]. Of course, Phil is an exceptional player. Everybody knows it. But I want more. Sometimes, on the bench, everyone realises where they have to be."

The City manager was also asked by Rio Ferdinand about his thoughts regarding England at the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and what the team's chances are of making it to the final.

"I wish them all the best. I am part of this country. [I have] already been here seven years. A few players [at Manchester City] are with the [England] national team, so I would love it.

"It is a difficult one, many details, playing [against] the best countries in the world. Hopefully, they can do their best. I think what we have to wish for England is that they do their best with the manager and the players.

"I think when the national team does their best, as we have seen in the last tournaments, the World Cup and the European Cup, how proud the country was. What else [could you want]? Of course, you want to win, you want to try, but do your best, and after, we will see."

Guardiola also spoke briefly about City's home record, with the team winning 16 matches consecutively at the Etihad Stadium: "We are comfortable playing at home. It is better to be at home than away; that's normal.

"We are comfortable, but football is every time you start [a match]. Sixteen, this number, does not guarantee we will, just for the fact that we have done in the past."

