Initially it will be a one-year deal, with both the club and the manager having the option to extend for a further year.

Should either manager or club execute the option, it will mean that the Spaniard will extend his stay at the club until 2025.

Guardiola became City boss in 2016 and has four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups, and took the club to the Champions League final in 2021.

His current deal expired at the end of the current season.

Speaking in August, Guardiola said: "I wouldn't change my life here one second.

"It's seven seasons already. We spoke with the club. Middle of the season, end of the season, we will talk again about how we feel and decide what's best for the club.

"I said many times that, if they want it, I'd like to stay longer, but at the same time I have to be sure."

Guardiola has already spent longer at Manchester City than he has at any other club.

However, the one trophy that has eluded him so far at City has been the Champions League.

City have been drawn to face RB Leipzig in the last 16 in February.

They are currently second in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Arsenal having both played 14 games.

