Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left delighted by his side’s performance after they returned to form by beating a Manchester City side the German described as the “best football team in the world”.

The revitalised Reds earned a 1-0 win at Anfield thanks to Mohamed Salah’s second-half goal, where the Egyptian latched onto a ball from goalkeeper Alisson before finishing neatly.

The two Premier League juggernauts have battled it out for the title in recent years but came into this clash in contrasting form; Liverpool’s victory marked just their third league win of the season, while it was City’s first defeat.

"Result, perfect. Performance, really, really good, in an incredibly intense game,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

"We defended at an incredibly high level for 99 minutes almost. They had their moments but, especially in the box, we did extremely well.

"This was obviously big for us today. We showed up today and that is all we wanted to do.

"City didn’t have these counter-attack situations, we had them three times. The situation around the goal is just sensational awareness from Alisson and outstanding from Mo. He might miss one, but he will not miss two in a similar situation.

"Goals decide the game but there were so many good football moments against what I would say is the best football team in the world."

Klopp was shown a red card late on for his protests at referee Anthony Taylor after feeling his side should have been awarded a free-kick.

“In the end, probably deserved, but you cannot have this situation,” Klopp said of the incident.

“It is the clearest foul I ever saw in front of the linesman, and he is not bothered. It is clear. They just watch the game but we are involved."

