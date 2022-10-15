Leicester finished the game in 19th place on five points, level with Nottingham Forest below them and with the bottom-placed side yet to play their game in hand.

While Leicester have the best goalscoring record of all of the bottom half save for Liverpool, they are struggling compared to their previous heights under Brendan Rodgers.

The former Liverpool manager is under pressure after being given few resources to reinforce in the summer and after they sold Wesley Fofana to Chelsea, and the stalemate did represent a rare clean sheet for the current campaign.

There was one major setback for Leicester as 25-year-old playmaker Maddison was booked for a dive in injury time as he attempted to create a winner. The yellow card means that the England international will miss Leicester’s next game against Leeds United.

Maddison was one of Leicester’s best players in the previous two seasons, and was linked with a £60 million move to Newcastle United, with rumours persisting that the North East club are still interested in the former Norwich City midfielder. He had 18 goals from 53 appearances last season and has five in just nine games so far this year.

Speaking after the game, former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage told BT Sport that the players still appeared committed to their manager and were the more positive side of the two.

“It was a team that was playing for their manager,” he began. “They were more progressive. A clean sheet for Leicester is a huge positive.

“They’ve drawn, they haven’t lost, which is the most important thing. But they haven't scored a goal. But before the game they would have wanted the points.”

He also praised Maddison, observing he was the best player for the home side in front of England manager Gareth Southgate.

He said: “Gareth Soutgate was here, he’s Leicester’s most dangerous player. Everything Leicester did good, he was involved.”

Crouch however, was a little underwhelmed despite praising his mentality.

“Leicester were definitely the more progressive,” he observed. “Maddison hasn't’ had the best game and wasn't’ the best. Disappointing.

“In a struggling side it takes a big character to go and hunt for the ball. He’s not playing safe, he’s playing through the lines.”

Joe Cole was more enthusiastic, seeing green shoots for Leicester and embracing Maddison’s efforts.

He observed there were, “small signs of progress. A clean sheet.

“His personality is one I really admire. He’s on the ball, trying to make something happen.

“Gareth will know about judging a player in a team that isn’t working. Gareth will understand he is producing a level of consistency in a poor team. He feels like a leader, he’s 26 in a few weeks and he’s a big, big player.”

