Phil Foden has signed a three-year contract extension at Manchester City, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2027.

The 22-year-old came through the club’s academy after joining at the age of nine, and has gone on to win 11 trophies since his senior debut in 2017.

Foden has emerged into a crucial figure in City’s Premier League-dominating side, with his influence and impact across the last two campaigns helping him secure the PFA Young Player of the Year award, and the Premier League Young Player of the Season two years running.

"It’s hard to put into words how happy I am to have signed this contract,” Foden said. It’s a dream come true.”

"I have been a City fan all my life. I’ve trained here for so many years and I’ve even been a ballboy. I love this club so much, so to know I am going to be a part of it until 2027 feels amazing.

"I’ve improved a lot in recent years and so much of that is down to Pep and his staff, who guide me every single day on the training field. Working with them gives me the best chance of improving even more and becoming the best player I can be.

"With the squad we have here, I feel I can keep learning and winning trophies. Those are the two most important things to me.”

Foden is a full England international and has represented the Three Lions 18 times, scoring twice.

"The club’s Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: We are all so proud of Phil and what he has achieved already – but we know there is so much more to come.

"His natural talent and ability are obvious, but his hard work, professionalism and dedication make him really special. He loves football more than anything and his desire to improve is really incredible.”

