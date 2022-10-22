Roy Keane has leapt to the defence of under-pressure Cristiano Ronaldo but admits the 37-year-old’s career at Manchester United may be over.

Reports suggest that Ronaldo refused to enter the fray when told to. Erik ten Hag later described his behaviour as “unacceptable”.

Ronaldo has only started two league games this season, registering just one goal in the process.

“I try and see it as well from the player’s point of view, he's obviously had enough,” said Sky Sports pundit Keane.

“He's lost the head. I think it's been brewing over the last few weeks with Ronaldo.

“But I will still try and defend him. I think he’s a human being, he's got flaws. He feels frustrated that he's not been getting opportunities and he's had enough and he's walked down the tunnel.



“I think players have done a lot of worse things at Man United. I think it happens. It’s human nature.

“Everyone was talking about after the game that they beat Spurs. ‘It was a big win - best performance in years’. Absolute rubbish. Spurs were terrible.

“Man United managed to beat Spurs as well last year at home when I think Ronaldo got a hat-trick so he's more than capable of getting on that pitch and making a difference.

“But he has to take his punishment. Is there a way back from him? I'm not sure.”

“I'd be more worried if Ronaldo was sitting on the bench every week laughing his head off and not caring, I think the guy cares,” continued Keane.

“I've said it before, this game is full of bluffers, and he certainly is not one of them. A world class player.

“People saying he's not the player he was 10 years ago; of course he's not. He was the leading goalscorer last year for Man United. He went into a bad Man United team, a really bad team. He was still the leading goalscorer.”

Keane’s former Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville has previously been a staunch defender of Ronaldo in the past but now feels the time is right for the player to move on.

“Manchester United are better without him and Erik ten Hag knows that,” he said.

“I think the only thing the club and Cristiano Ronaldo can do is get together in the next week or so and end the relationship.

“I think Cristiano is too good a player, too fantastic a character, and the club has got to move on.”

Meanwhile, Ten Hag, who has stressed that he wants to keep a hold of Ronaldo, has revealed that the Portugal international will return to the fold for the Europa League tie against Sheriff on Thursday.

He told Sky Sports: "Yes, I think it [his suspension] is only for this weekend, this match and then we will talk and we will see."

