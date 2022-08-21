Newcastle and Manchester City served up a thrilling 3-3 draw at St James' Park.

The visitors exploited poor defending from Newcastle to open the scoring after five minutes. Bernardo Silva drifted in off the right wing and curled a cross to Ilkay Gundogan at the far post. Gundogan had time to trap the ball before walloping it into the net.

City threatened to run up a huge score, but eventually the home side regrouped.

Allan Saint-Maximin was unplayable. He conjured a gilt-edged chance for Miguel Almiron in the 17th minute, which the Paraguayan ballooned over the bar, before setting up Almiron again for the equaliser after 28 minutes.

Five minutes before half-time, it was Saint-Maximin again racing through City’s midfield who slipped a pass to Callum Wilson on the edge of the box, who gave Newcastle a 2-1 lead.

The French winger was then hauled down on the edge of the box early in the second half, and Kieran Trippier struck a magnificent free kick to double Newcastle’s lead.

Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva scored within four second-half minutes to level the scores, and Trippier was sent off 10 minutes later for a foul on Kevn De Bruyne. VAR intervened though, and Trippier was instead only cautioned.

City dominated the late moments, but must be satisfied with a point won from a dire position.

More to follow.

