Leicester City's poor start to the season continued as Che Adams' brace condemned them to a 2-1 home defeat to Southampton, while Demarai Gray's late equaliser denied Nottingham Forest another victory and eased the pressure on Frank Lampard.

The Foxes went in front through a smart free kick from James Maddison curling the set piece past Gavin Banzunu at the near post.

Che Adams' brace, the second a scissor-kick turned the game though.

Forest took the lead at Goodison Park against the run of play with nine minutes remaining through Brennan Johnson but two minutes from time Everton drew level.

Elsewhere, Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in the last minute to give Fulham victory over Brentford in a thrilling five-goal West London derby.

At Selhurst Park, Wilfred Zaha scored twice as Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-1.

