Manchester City stayed second with a comfortable 3-1 win over Brighton at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

City were looking to cut into Arsenal’s lead at the top while Brighton were hoping to start to challenge the top four from their mid-table position.

It was the home side that took the lead when Erling Haaland scooted round the ‘keeper after collecting a long ball from Ederson, and he scored a second when he converted a penalty won by Bernardo Silva.

In the second half, soon after the restart, Brighton countered as Leandro Trossard hit a powerful shot towards the near post, with Ederson failing to properly read the flight of the ball.

While Brighton had City nervous at times they had the game won on 77 minutes when Kevin De Bruyne picked out the top corner with a brilliant effort from outside the box.

The win moves City within a point of Arsenal while Brighton remain in eighth place.

Talking Point - Manchester City have put the pressure on Arsenal

It is fair to say that Arsenal under Mikel Arteta this season are not the brittle suspects they were last campaign, and they have done well to move clear at the top of the Premier League.

But there is a difference between finding the steel to mount a title challenge, and between having the resilience to keep it up for the whole season while under pressure - and City will be the ones to let them find out.

A win cuts the lead for Arsenal at the top to a single point and it takes just one slip-up from the Londoners to invite City back to the top of the league.

Player of the Match - Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

He had the game won in the first half. This was one of his more active games. Sometimes he lurks and turns up at just the right moment, but this time he made his way around the pitch to involve others, and for the penalty he betrayed almost perfect confidence. While his scoring rate is already exceptional, on this evidence he may just be warming up this season.

Player Ratings

Manchester City: Ederson 7, Akanji 6, Dias 6, Laporte 6, Cancelo 6, Rodrigo 6, De Bruyne 7, Bernardo 7, Mahrez 6, Grealish 6, Haaland 7. Subs: Alvarez 6, Foden 7, Palmer 6.

Brighton: Sanchez 6, Webster 6, Dunk 6, March 6, Mac Allister 7, Trossard 7, Gross 6, Lallana 5, Welbeck 6, Caceido 6, Veltman 6. Subs: Lamptey 7, Sarmiento 6, Undav 6, Estupinan 6, Gilmour 6.

Key Events

22 - GOAL! MAN CITY 1-0 BRIGHTON - HAALAND SCORES - Ederson launches a long ball over the top for Haaland to chase, with the striker meeting the ball to pop it around the 'keeper before slotting home.

41’- VAR CHECK - PENALTY - It's a touch harsh, but it's hardly an unreasonable decision to give one. Bernardo artfully flicks his leg into the right path, though.

43’ - GOAL! MANCHESTER CITY 2-0 BRIGHTON - HAALAND SCORES - The game is almost certainly over now. Haaland hits the ball so hard that the 'keeper has no chance to his left.

53’ - GOAL! MAN CITY 2-1 BRIGHTON - TROSSARD SCORES - Wowzer. Trossard picks up a loose ball from a long ball, plays a one-two, cuts onto his right and fizzes in a shot at the near post that Ederson clips with the bottom of his arm.

67’ - MAC ALLISTER SHOT - From outside the box he lets fly, and his rising shot fizzes over.

77’ - GOAL! MAN CITY 3-1 BRIGHTON - DE BRUYNE SCORES - A wonderful effort from De Bruyne. The Belgian has room about 25 yards out, so he curls an effort to the top corner with the minimum amount of fuss.

Key Stat

