Premier League players will take a knee before matches over the next two weekends as part of the 'No Room For Racism' initiative.

It was agreed before the season that teams would stop taking a knee before every game and would instead choose significant moments, such as Boxing Day fixtures and cup finals.

Players started to take a knee when the league resumed in June 2020 to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We support the decision made by players to take the knee at specific moments during the season and we will use these matches to further promote anti-discrimination and educate fans,” said Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

"We continue to work hard to address discrimination and improve opportunities within the game, in line with our No Room for Racism action plan.

"We know more can be done to remove barriers to make football more inclusive and that football will benefit from greater diversity across all areas of the sport."

All matches in the Premier League over the next two weekends will display No Room For Racism messaging.

Darren Moore, the chair of the Premier League's Black Participants' Advisory Group (BPAG), added: "In my time as chair of BPAG, I have seen a lot of significant changes and progress in tackling discrimination and creating more opportunities across the game.

"I think it is fantastic players are continuing to take the knee to show a united front against racism. The BPAG fully supports the players as they take the knee at selected matches to continue to send this powerful message.

"I am proud of the work being done to increase the number of coaches from under-represented groups going into full-time professional roles. The coaching initiatives are excellent and well-received by candidates.

"There has been really good work in opening doors and creating pathways - the challenge now is to ensure we continue to work together to maintain progress and enhance these opportunities for even more coaches.

"We already have a brilliant game and bringing more diversity into all areas of football will only continue to make it even better."

Former England and Manchester United Rio Ferdinand said earlier this summer that he disagreed with the decision to stop taking a knee before games.

"I would definitely have been in the opposite camp. The visuals are very powerful and this gesture is very powerful to people that see the game," he said on BT Sport.

"There's a lot of young people and kids who watch this game around the world who will be asking the question why are they taking the knee and that sparks conversation and is an opportunity to educate the next generation and educate ignorance."

