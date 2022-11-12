Leicester City claimed their third successive victory on the road with a 2-0 win at West Ham – but it came at a cost as England’s James Maddison limped off with an injury just days before the start of the World Cup.

Maddison marked his surprise inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad with a goal after just eight minutes at the London Stadium before he picked up a knock and was replaced by Dennis Praet.

The Foxes are up to 12th in the Premier League table after Harvey Barnes sealed the win in the 78th-minute following a rapid counterattack.

Hammers’ goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski had earlier saved Youri Tieleman’s penalty.

Defeat leaves David Moyes’ side 16th, just a point adrift of the relegation zone, level on points with 17th-placed Everton.

The Toffees signed off with a damaging 3-0 loss at the hands of Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, their fifth defeat in seven games.

Marcus Tavernier bundled the ball past Jordan Pickford for his second Premier League goal in as many games.

Wales international Kieffer Moore doubled the Cherries’ advantage seven minutes later.

Substitute Jaidon Anthony added a third in the 69th-minute to pile the pressure on Everton boss Frank Lampard.

The win lifts Bournemouth above Everton into 13th place and strengthens Gary O’Neil’s case to become the club’s permanent manager but speculation linking the Cherries to Marcelo Bielsa isn’t going away.

Nottingham Forest are off the bottom of the table and up to 18th following a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The only goal of the game at the City Ground came nine minutes after the restart through Morgan Gibbs-White, whose header was finally given the green light following a lengthy VAR check.

Palace had earlier missed a golden chance to take the lead with Wilfried Zaha dragging his penalty wide, as Patrick Vieira’s side missed the chance to climb into the top half – they remain 11th.

